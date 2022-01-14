Spokane County District Court pausing all jury trials due to COVID-19

The court advised anyone that has a jury trial scheduled between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14 should still report to court via Zoom on their date to reschedule.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County District Court will temporarily suspend jury trials due to COVID-19 surge.

The emergency administrative order goes into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The court cited multiple factors that influenced the decision.

They said that due to the capacity of Intensive Care Units at Spokane County hospitals nearing 100% and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant they will be operating under a State of Emergency.

They also cited the deployment of the National Guard to Washington hospitals and the widespread shortage of workers as reasons for the pause.

The court also said bringing in jurors for in-person trials requires a large number of people indoors would contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

All criminal and civil jury trials will be suspended until at least Monday, Feb. 14.

All courthouse locations will remain open during the time period, but people are encouraged to contact the court by phone if possible.