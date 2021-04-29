Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane experiencing spike in COVID-19 patients

There is less space available in Spokane County hospitals right now than there was at the beginning of the winter surge, according to SRHD.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Coronavirus hospitalizations are climbing in Spokane County as the area experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Information on the status of the county's healthcare system provided by the Spokane Regional Health District indicates that COVID-19 hospitalizations are "back on the upswing" and there is "less space available in hospitals than there was at the beginning of the winter surge."

Hospital capacity data also indicates that staffed bed occupancy is above the Washington State Department of Health's goal of less than 80 percent, according to SRHD. However, the percentage of staffed beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is below the state's goal of less than 10 percent.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is experiencing a "high patient census this week," spokesperson Beth Hegde wrote in a statement on Thursday. The hospital has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 patients, as well as those with other illnesses and medical needs.

"We do have capacity to care for additional patients. We work closely with area hospitals and our ambulance partners to ensure patients get the care they need at the facility that has space and staff for each specific patient need," Hegde wrote.

Hospital bed occupancy in Spokane County began to regularly land in the 80% range at the start of 2021, during the peak of the winter surge, according to SRHD. Though COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have declined since then, occupancy has remained above 80% for most of 2021. Staffing has been less of a challenge to hospitals, in part due to vaccination efforts.

"Elevated staffing levels combined with lower community rates of COVID have led to significantly more available staffed beds in Spokane area hospitals," the report provided by SRHD reads. "Hospitals are reporting a surge of behavioral health and mental health cases."

SRHD reported 77 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Spokane County on Wednesday, April 28. The recent uptick in COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates has put Spokane County in jeopardy of moving backward to Phase 2 of reopening.

The county reported 299 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from April 11-24, according to data provided by SRHD on Tuesday. Large counties, including Spokane, must have fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period to remain in Phase 3.