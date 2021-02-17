Spokane County sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Dr. Francisco Velazquez, Spokane Regional Health District's interim health officer, said that it is positive news, but that people can't let their guards down.

The Spokane Regional Health District has reported multiple days with new case counts in the double-digits, after weeks of case counts near or above 200. Current hospitalizations also saw a decrease from 116 to 54 in just eight days in February.

Dr. Francisco Velazquez, SRHD's interim health officer, said the trend is a promising. He also said he has noticed the trend for the past few weeks.

"If you recall, for the last few weeks I have made the comment that our numbers are trending in the right direction," Velazquez said.

While Velazquez said the downward trend is likely due to a few factors, the biggest may come down to personal habits.

"You look at the literature, the numbers that have improved and that includes here, have greatly improved because we are following the public health guidance. And being mindful about social distancing gathering et cetra, et cetra," he said.

He added that vaccine rollout and increased testing capacity have also played a role, although he said not enough vaccines have been administered to play a large role.

Case data from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6 shows part of this downward trend. There was a mostly steady decrease from 193 cases on Feb. 2, to only 71 cases on Feb. 6.

A look at cases from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16 also draws another comparison, showing that recently, cases have been hovering around or even dropping lower than 100 a day. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, they were closer to 200 or 150 new cases a day.

The drop in current hospitalizations has been even more dramatic.

On Feb. 2, 116 people were listed as hospitalized due to COVID-19. That then proceeded to drop almost every day, with last Friday, Feb. 12, showing only 57 people currently hospitalized.

On Feb. 16, 66 people were listed as hospitalized.

Velazquez also added that keeping cases down leads to hospitalizations and deaths also being likely to go down. Spokane County did report 10 deaths on Feb. 10, the first time in weeks new deaths hit double-digits.

Velazquez said that while the trend is positive news, people can't let their guards down.

"If you think about when you're a patient, if you start to feel better, your doctor tells you, you can't stop taking your medication, even if you start to feel better. So, it's the same thing with this pandemic. Even though we're doing a little bit better, it doesn't mean that we need to stop doing what we're doing," he said.