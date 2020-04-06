SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Aside from everything that's been happening in the country, Spokane County has still had to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 15 new cases Wednesday. In total 34 have died from the virus and there have been 87 cumulative hospitalizations. Currently, seven people are hospitalized.

If we take a look at this graph, the new cases have gone up. On May 30, Spokane saw one of the biggest spikes, at 30 new cases, it dropped a bit.

You can see how on the graph how the number continually goes up.

New cases and hospitalizations for coronavirus

KREM

New cases in Spokane over a 14 day period

KREM

Beginning on June 1, any county could apply to the Secretary of Health to move to the next phase. The application process will include target metrics set by the Secretary of Health.

Currently, Spokane is in Phase 2. According to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane will not be ready for Phase 3 by June 12, which would be the three week mark in Phase 2.

