These Spokane County long-term care facilities have seen coronavirus cases

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Health District has released a list of long-term care facilities that have seen coronavirus cases among staff and/or patients.

According to SRHD spokesperson Kelli Hawkins, some outbreaks are still under investigation and are considered "provisional." An outbreak is considered two or more cases at a facility, Hawkins said.

Franklin Hills Health and Rehabilitation had the most cases on the list with 76. The next highest is Royal Park Health and Rehab, with 72. The third-highest is Sullivan Park Care Center with 55 cases.

The table sent by the SRHD can be seen below: