Coronavirus spike leads to delays for jury trials in Spokane, Inland Northwest

Coronavirus spikes have put courts in the difficult position of balancing defendant's right to a speedy trial with public health concerns.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of life, and courtrooms are no expectation.

While most people may picture people packed in a courtroom when they think of trials, COVID-19 has caused jury trials in many areas across the Inland Northwest to be delayed.

Both the Spokane County District and Superior courts have suspended jury trials until at least Dec. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Part of what we do on a regular basis is review the data that comes with regards to the COVID numbers, and so one of the concerns that we had were those numbers were rising," Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay said.

While trials were suspended earlier this year as well, they resumed in July, thanks in part to the fact that local health officials were satisfied with distancing measures at the courthouse.

But the recent spike in cases has caused trials to again be suspended, which has put the court in the difficult position of balancing both defendant's constitutional right to a speedy trial with public health concerns.

"Obviously we are well aware of the constitutional rights and the defendants that we are dealing with. But the health pandemic that we are in certainly adds a twist that nobody was prepared for," McKay said.

McKay said her office looked for precedents when dealing with hearings in a public health emergency, but the only example they could find was from the 1800s, which wasn't helpful in the current situation.

The judge also said she wasn't aware of how many cases have been affected or it the county is keeping track.

While cases did resume earlier this year, McKay said the reason for putting them back on hold doesn't have to do with what happens in the courtrooms, but instead of people are doing before they reach the courthouse.

"The concerns that we had were that the folks would be gathering on the outside, not necessarily doing what they were supposed to, and then coming into the courthouse where we summon them for jury duty," she said.

Spokane County isn't the only place making temporary changes to its court system. Grant County Superior Court has suspended jury trials until January 11, while the county's district court is operating as normal.

Over in Idaho, the state Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in state courts, including those at the county level, until January 4.