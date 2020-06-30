Spokane County commissioners hold off on push for Phase 3 as COVID-19 cases spike

Commissioners do not plan to push for a move into Phase 3 for at least a couple of weeks. They say they'll make a request once numbers begin to improve.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As coronavirus cases spike in the Spokane area, county commissioners are holding off on their push to move into the next phase of Washington state's reopening plan.

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to health officer Dr. Bob Lutz on Wednesday, June 17, asking him to take “immediate action” in beginning the process of applying for Phase 3.

Lutz and other health leaders have said they will not support moving ahead in reopening until Spokane County's numbers improve.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Monday alone, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported the first coronavirus death of a Spokane County resident in their 30s.

“I go into July Fourth with some trepidation given that our numbers have exploded since Memorial Day," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Monday.

In a prepared statement sent to KREM, commissioners said they are in "continuous conversations" with the Spokane Regional Health District and Gov. Jay Inslee's office about new cases of COVID-19 and hospital capacity.

"At this time, the Board does not plan to push for a move into Phase 3 for a couple weeks at least. Once the numbers start to look better, the Board will go ahead and make another request," the statement reads. "In the meantime, the Board urges everyone to take safety precautions and wear a mask."

A spokesperson for Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, a vocal proponent of moving ahead in reopening, has not yet responded to a request for comment about her current position on moving into Phase 3.

In a message posted to her Facebook page last week, Woodward urged people to wear masks while saying she will "continue advocating to open Spokane fully."

"Yes, our cases have increased. They’ve more than doubled in the last 4 weeks. But, cases were expected to spike. Increased testing and contact tracing specifically targets people who have been exposed and are believed to be positive," Woodward wrote in the post last Tuesday.

Her post has since garnered thousands of reactions and comments, many from people who expressed ire over Washington state's mask mandate.

In a visit to Spokane last week, Gov. Inslee expressed concern about the uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.