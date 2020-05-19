SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County leaders will address the announcement tonight at 5 p.m. Watch live on KREM.com and KREM 2 News.

Spokane County can now apply for Phase 2 reopening, Governor Jay Inslee announced during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

If Spokane County's application is successful, that means restaurants, salons, camping, pet services, and small gatherings could be allowed.

There is no timeline yet for what day Spokane County could officially reopen in Phase 2.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that new guidelines will allow 10 more counties in Washington to apply for a variance to move into Phase 2 of reopening, including Spokane County. Other eligible counties are Adams, Clark, Lewis, Thurston, Mason, Kitsap, Jefferson, Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor.

Guidelines for reopening

Counties are eligible to apply for Phase 2 of reopening if they have less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.

The guidelines are consistent with those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for opening regions nationwide, Inslee said.

Twenty-two counties are now eligible for a variance upon application, which represents 30% of the state's population. Counties can either move to Phase 2 with all businesses and activities included reopening or subset of them, Inslee added.

Counties in Washington state with less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span are eligible to apply to move to Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery.

Office of Gov. Jay Inslee

The application criteria includes the local public health officer’s recommendation; a vote from the Board of Health; letters of hospitals confirming bed capacity; a vote from the Board of County Commissioners; testing data and information; local capacity to case and contact trace; isolation and quarantine information; and local capacity to perform outbreak investigations.

Spokane County leaders already completed many of these steps in an application that was recently denied by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman. At the time, criteria for larger counties to reopen sooner had not been established.

RELATED: 'He should listen to leaders on the ground': McMorris Rodgers responds to denial of Spokane reopening plan

Inslee said on Tuesday that he in unsure if Spokane will need to reapply for a variance, but added that he believes the county "is in pretty good shape in terms of hospitals." He did say, however, that the state needs more information about the county's contact tracing plan.

What Phase 2 could mean in Spokane

Phase 2 allows more outdoor recreation, such as camping. Small group gatherings of five people or less are also allowed.

Barbershops and salons could reopen in Phase 2, along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume.

Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged. Limited non-essential travel within the proximity of your home is allowed.

RELATED: What's allowed during Washington's reopening? Here are the four phases

The following 10 counties have already been approved for Phase 2: Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman.

Kittitas County's application for Phase 2 is under review.

“As we open up some of our counties…it really is important for people not to overload those smaller communities in their restaurants or otherwise," Inslee said on Tuesday.

RELATED: Asotin County joins others moving to Phase 2 of reopening before state

RELATED: 'It gets the ball rolling': Why Spokane applied for a waiver it's not eligible for right now