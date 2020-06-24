Spokane County won't open family aquatic centers due to coronavirus concerns

The county said guidelines from the state would have led to facilities cutting capacity by up to 90 percent.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County announced on Wednesday that it was canceling the 2020 aquatic season at both the Northside and Southside Family Aquatic Centers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The county said that coronavirus limitations set forth by the Washington State Department of Health would have reduced the capacity of patrons the centers could serve by up to 90 percent.

While they won't be opening to the public, Spokane County said it will be continuing renovations to the facilities this year.