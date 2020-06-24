Spokane County won't open family aquatic centers due to coronavirus concerns

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County announced on Wednesday that it was canceling the 2020 aquatic season at both the Northside and Southside Family Aquatic Centers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The county said that coronavirus limitations set forth by the Washington State Department of Health would have reduced the capacity of patrons the centers could serve by up to 90 percent.
While they won't be opening to the public, Spokane County said it will be continuing renovations to the facilities this year.
Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Gold Director Doug Chase said in a release that the move to close came in an effort to protect the health of employees and guests during the pandemic.