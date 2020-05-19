SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District announced on Wednesday night that it had submitted its variance application to move to Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan before the rest of the state.

The application included an updated recommendation from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, letters from local hospitals confirming bed capacity and a letter of approval from the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

Counties can move to Phase 2 as soon as its variance is approved, so long as guidelines have been issued for the industry wanting to open, said a spokesperson for the state Department of Health. The department also said it tries to review applications within one to three days of receiving them.

On Monday, Gov. Inslee announced a list of 10 more counties that could apply for variance to Phase 2, including Spokane.

The other counties are Adams, Clark, Lewis, Thurston, Mason, Kitsap, Jefferson, Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor. That's in addition to 12 small counties already approved to reopen in Phase 2.

Spokane County could reopen by Memorial Day weekend, leaders say

Compliance with Phase 2 reopening guidelines will be voluntary in Spokane County, according to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.



"We have always been operating under the approach of education over citation with businesses that are opening and with patrons who are going out into the community and frequenting businesses," Woodward said. "This is all about taking personal responsibility and voluntary compliance."

Woodward says county leaders are aiming to get the green light to move on to Phase 2 by Friday.

“We’ve made it clear to the governor that we want to be in Phase 2 before Memorial Day weekend," said Spokane County Commissioner Al French on Tuesday.

If Spokane County's application is successful, that means restaurants, salons, camping, pet services, and small gatherings could be allowed. Mayor Woodward says she and other county leaders are pushing for more businesses to be able to reopen as well.

"We're adding now to the number of businesses that can reopen...that's hair salons personal service businesses, tattoo parlors, barber shops, pet groomers more construction, more manufacturing," she said.

Woodward said she understands there are some residents in the county who are not ready to resume public life.

"Just know that our proposal is very measured, it’s balanced, and it’s considerate of those people," she added.

The mayor asked people to comply with protocols and best practices at businesses as they reopen, including wearing masks and practice social distancing.

“We don’t want to go backwards in any of the work that we’ve done so far. We want to get to Phase 3. That’s our goal," she said.

Guidelines for reopening

Counties are eligible to apply for Phase 2 of reopening if they have less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.

The guidelines are consistent with those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for opening regions nationwide, Inslee said.

Twenty-two counties are now eligible for a variance upon application, which represents 30% of the state's population. Counties can either move to Phase 2 with all businesses and activities included reopening or a subset of them, Inslee added.

Counties in Washington state with less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span are eligible to apply to move to Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery.

The application criteria includes the local public health officer’s recommendation; a vote from the Board of Health; letters of hospitals confirming bed capacity; a vote from the Board of County Commissioners; testing data and information; local capacity to case and contact trace; isolation and quarantine information; and local capacity to perform outbreak investigations.

Spokane County leaders already completed many of these steps in an application that was recently denied by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman. At the time, criteria for larger counties to reopen sooner had not been established.

What Phase 2 could mean in Spokane

Phase 2 allows more outdoor recreation, such as camping. Small group gatherings of five people or less are also allowed.

Barbershops and salons could reopen in Phase 2, along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume.

Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged. Limited non-essential travel within the proximity of your home is allowed.

The following 10 counties have already been approved for Phase 2: Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman.

Kittitas County's application for Phase 2 is under review.

“As we open up some of our counties…it really is important for people not to overload those smaller communities in their restaurants or otherwise," Inslee said on Tuesday.

