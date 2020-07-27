'We've done this before': Spokane Co. leaders urge Safe Start compliance to reduce COVID-19 spread

“The next couple of weeks are really going to be critical as we move forward,” Lutz said. “We’ve done this before. We’ve done it back in April and May."

SPOKANE, Wash — Elected leaders in Spokane County as well as the Spokane County Health Officer joined together Monday morning for a Zoom meeting to reinforce the message of the Safe Start plan.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney and Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz wanted to remind people of the importance of hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing. They also addressed questions on infection rates, schools reopening and the possibility of rolling back to Phase 1.

Lutz said the county has seen a growth of cases since Memorial Day weekend. He said the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the county is now at 20 days and the positivity rate for the county is higher than the states at 6.6%.

He said there are some positive signs so far. Mask compliance at retail shops last week was at 90%. Lutz said that’s a significant increase from previous weeks.

“The next couple of weeks are really going to be critical as we move forward,” Lutz said. “We’ve done this before. We’ve done it back in April and May when we successfully reduced the spread of COVID-19 across the community primarily because people were following the guidance that was being put forth by the governor at that time.”

Woodward said it’s going to take discipline to stabilize the health crisis and reopen the economy and schools.

“We have to put our community in the best position to move through the phases of opening safely and quickly and that’s what we all want,” Woodward said.

She said the way to do this is by following the guidelines that are in place: Wear a mask, wash your hands and distance yourself from others.

“We understand and share the disappointment, the anxiety and fatigue that you’re all experiencing after four long months of battling this virus,” she said.

Woodward said she understands that some people feel like some of their freedoms have been taken away.

“The only way we’re going to get those freedoms back is by adhering to the guidance,” she said. “This is a fight our community cannot and must not lose.”

Lutz said he has seen a couple draft plans for school districts reopening. He said he’s had a meeting with districts, the health districts and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for more guidance on reopening. They hope to have plans finalized by this week or early next week.

Lutz said they’re going to do everything they can to prevent the county from rolling back to Phase 1. He said if the governor was concerned enough, he would recommend that but there are some encouraging signs but we have to be “cautiously optimistic and patient.”