SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County is seeing a steady increase in new coronavirus cases, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

On Thursday, May 21, Spokane County saw its first increase in cases of 10 or more since April 24. The county is on it's way to get to Phase Two after Governor Jay Inslee approved 10 counties to go forward in applying to open a little sooner.

Spokane County is officially submitting a variance to get to phase 2 a little sooner. Right now the Spokane Regional Health district confirmed 432 cases with 31 deaths, at this time 7 people are hospitalized.

Spokane hasn’t seen anything above 10 new cases since April 25th, but on Thursday that changed, with 13 new cases.

Governor Jay Inslee says in order for a county like Spokane to move forward, there needs to be less than 10 new cases per 14 days.

The trend shown on the graph, shows that the line is going slightly up, in stead of “flattening” which is something we need to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, Idaho is now 5 days into Phase 2 of its plan, and is seeing a steady increase of new cases as well. But keep in mind, Idaho is one of the least affected states in the country as one of six states that have the lowest coronavirus numbers.

The only concern would be that the graph shows the numbers of cases slightly increasing.

“We cannot rebound if a huge segment of our population is afraid to engage in the economy again.They will engage, however, if they feel safe going outside their homes to visit businesses and return to work. We all have a role to play in keeping them safe. Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again. Wear a face covering in public, keep at least six feet of physical distance from others, keep hands and surfaces clean, and stay home if you’re sick," Governor Brad Little said.

The Panhandle region has a total of 70 cases with no deaths, according to the Panhandle Health District. Of the counties in the district, Bonner County has four cases, Benewah, Boundary, and Shoshone all have zero cases and zero deaths. Kootenai County high the highest number, with 66 cases and no deaths.

