SPOKANE, Wash. — A child care center in Spokane is closing after a toddler tested positive for coronavirus.

Just Imagine Child Care Center posted on Facebook that it had a positive case of COVID-19 in its toddler room over the weekend. Despite health and temperature checks throughout the day, the child did not display symptoms.

All teachers and children who came into contact with the toddler are asked to get tested for coronavirus, which will leave the child care center short-staffed.

Just Imagine will close for two weeks beginning on Tuesday to allow for testing and quarantine time. The center is expected to reopen on Tuesday, May 26.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Just Imagine's office at 509-315-2547.

Dozens of child care facilities have shut down in Spokane County due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures add to an already overloaded system, as child care centers in Spokane County did not meet the full need for care before COVID-19 hit Washington state.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

