SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County's move into Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan could bring much needed relief for local businesses that have felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in months, there’s a glimpse that customers will be able to return to some of their favorite shops in Spokane.

For local business owners, that news alone couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

“Right now, nobody’s making money, we’re all hanging in there,” explained Auntie's Bookstore owner John Waite.

When Governor Inslee announced Spokane as one of 10 counties that can apply for phase two of reopening on Tuesday, it was a step in the right direction.

“One of the biggest things that’ll be fun is just to see some of our regular customers and say, 'Hi, how are you',” Waite said.

Local shops like Auntie's have been a staple in downtown Spokane for years.

They've had to endure this stretch through online sales and pickups, which doesn't compare to a regular day of business pre-coronavirus. Any sign of phase two is encouraging for the store.

Although they’re happy with the news, a safe and healthy environment is still their number one priority once customers are allowed to return.

“You’ve got to have an idea of what you want,” he explained. “March in there, get what you want, and get out to let somebody else get in.”

Other businesses, like Plese Printing, have been pushing for this moment over the last few weeks. The printing company even created yard signs to help support the "Reopen Spokane" movement.

“I’ve been in business for 30 years and I can tell you my main job is to keep my employees safe,” explained owner Kim Plese.

Gov.Inslee's announcement has also been encouraging to Plese, but she believes it should have come sooner, so they’ll continue to sell the signs that push the message until they're gone.

“Everything that we have done so far as a group, it’s moving towards that,” said Plese. “Just not as fast as it should in my opinion”

