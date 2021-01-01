Spokane businesses grateful for community support amid COVID-19 restrictions

The Spokane Quaranteam is a group that raises money to buy hundreds of meals at a local business, then the community eats for free.

SPOKANE, Wash — Governor Inslee extended the current COVID-19 restrictions to January 11.

Meanwhile, Spokane businesses struggle to keep their doors open.

"It's challenging. I mean, we're tempted to say, do we dare do even keep this business, do we want to keep doing this?" Lisa Poole, owner of Poole’s Public House said.

Despite this, businesses like Poole’s have seen the community show its support in a big way.

"STCU came in and bought 15 $100 in gift cards from us--that was like, amazing!” Poole said. “Even over the Christmas holiday, we had so many people reach out via social media and say hey, how can we support you or, we want to buy gift cards, where do we go and I'm sending links to our gift cards."

For Christmas, Crimson Hearth in Spokane Valley had no idea what treat the community had in store.

The Spokane Quaranteam is a group that raises money to buy hundreds of meals at a local business, then the community eats for free.

Last week, it purchased 250 of Crimson Hearth's scrambled egg meals with a coffee.

They made the announcement on facebook and did the community show up!

Owner Kaston Perderson said they served all 250 meals in just under two hours. Some customers decided to join in on the generosity and paid it forward for 50 more meals.

“Honestly, just thank you, and it really is a huge blessing for us,” Pedersen said. “And not just for us, but other business, other small businesses out there. I tell anyone, even if it's not us, go support someone locally. It is really absolutely huge."