SPOKANE, Wash. — Veda Lux Boutique in Spokane has been closed since late March, when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.

The sharp decline in business left the store's owner, Summer Hightower, thinking about how to keep money coming in.

"It has definitely made us have to go down that avenue and think of more creative ways to get people to shop out store," she said.

The business began offering curbside pickup on a limited scale. People would purchase items on the boutique's website and could only pick them up after making an appointment.

"Some people are still waiting 'till we reopen, but now with the additional 30 day stay-at-home in place, we're trying to figure out different ways, maybe on Saturdays we just have outdoor pickup for people," Hightower said.

Inslee said on Tuesday that the state is working with industry groups to create protocols to open other businesses listed in Phase 1 of Washington's reopening plan "by this week or early next week."

This means landscaping, auto sales, retail curbside pickup and car washes could resume with restrictions.

RELATED: What's allowed during Washington's reopening? Here are the four phases

Hightower says her boutique will have some products outside where people can drive in and select their items.

"We're just going to find a chunk of time where people can pick up their bags outside, so nobody has to come inside the store," she added.

Hightower says it isn't the best setup but she hopes it is enough to keep funds coming in — especially with the upcoming holiday. The boutique is making Mother's Day packages with items such as handmade jewelry and flower bouquets inside.

With the community's interest in the packages, Hightower says curbside delivery will make distribution easier.

"I think people didn't mind having to wait a couple of weeks to come and shop the store and pick up their packages," she said. "But now, I feel like we do want people to have what they want to purchase."

Hightower says this seems like a good solution for now, but she's already working on the next idea to keep the store open.

RELATED: Local businesses moving closer to reopen date

RELATED: Farmers markets in Spokane area will reopen. Here's how they will look