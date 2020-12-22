Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 tests given at Spokane Arena since opening

The testing site will close for three days for Christmas, but will then start extending its hours on January 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus cases in the Spokane area have been rising, and that means the drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Arena has been busy.

Nearly 5,000 people have shown up to receive a COVID-19 test over the last two weeks.

“We still have the ability to perform more tests at that location,” explained CHAS Health Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet.

During previous holidays this year, people have flocked to different testing locations in the Spokane area to get a coronavirus test.

At the Spokane arena, things haven’t been too chaotic since opening in early December, and creating an efficient and stress-free location was their goal.

Testing guidelines won’t change as Christmas approaches.

Testing Criteria:

Displaying COVID symptoms

Direct exposure to a positive case

Nursing home employee

However, those who want a test because they plan on traveling but are feeling well won't qualify at the site.

“I don’t think we’ve quite seen that just because our criteria is pretty clear,” Charvet said.

Overall, there’s been a 22 percent positivity rate on tests distributed at the arena.

They’ve been open seven-days-a-week, but they’ll be closing the location during Christmas and two days after.

“The testing location will be closed on the 25th, 26th, and 27th. So, Friday through Sunday this week and the same schedule next week," Charvet said.

While they’re closed, anyone who feels like they need an urgent test can go to one of the CHAS locations in North Spokane and Spokane Valley, or contact their healthcare provider.

Drive-thru hours will be increased by 2 hours every day after January 4.