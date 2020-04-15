KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Changes to Idaho's statewide stay-at-home order announced on Wednesday are allowing for more businesses to begin partially reopening ahead of its expiration.

Gov. Brad Little extended the order through April 30, adding a change that will allow some businesses previously classified as "non-essential" to reopen earlier if they can meet proper social distancing guidelines. He gave the example of flower shops or jewelry stores implementing curbside pickup or delivering items, similar to restaurants that have closed their dine-in areas but continue to sell meals.

Some businesses, such as indoor gyms, hair salons and nightclubs, will not be able to meet those requirements and must remain shut down, Little said.

Idahoans are still required to limit discretionary travel and all non-essential gatherings outside of the household. In addition, people traveling to Idaho from out of state are now required to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Clark's Diamond Jewelers in downtown Coeur d'Alene is just one business that has already been working with customers to facilitate purchases during the stay-at-home order. Owners say they are not yet able to offer jewelry repair services, but they can help with purchases via curbside delivery or mail.

Little said the following businesses are considered "essential" under the stay-at-home order:

Essential

Any facility/service that can operate via drive-through pickup, drive-in, curbside, mailed services or delivery

Grocery stores

Medical facilities

Veterinary services

Residential and home-based care

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Gas stations

Laundromats

Financial institutions (including banks, credit unions and insurance companies)

Essential state and local government functions

Limited child care for essential workers

Contractors

Infrastructure

Public safety (including emergency responders)

Hotels/motels

Maintenance (including electricians, plumbers, utility services and mechanics)

Media

Little said the following businesses must remain shut down as they cannot comply with social distancing during the stay-at-home order:

Non-essential, must stay closed:

Bars

Nightclubs

Indoor Gyms

Salons and spas

Recreation facilities

Entertainment venues

Convention centers

Restaurants (dine-in services only will be shut down)

Public events and gatherings

All restaurants in Idaho are ordered to close their dine-in facilities, but drive-up, take-out and delivery services are permitted.

RELATED: What's an 'essential' business under the extended Idaho stay-home order? Gov. Little lifts some restrictions, allows certain businesses to reopen

Idaho State Liquor Division stores will remain open, with normal hours in effect. Some stores may be closed due to staffing shortages caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home, or illness affecting Division employees. No stores have had instances of COVID-19.

Public transit is allowed to continue under the order, but the governor said people must limit their public transit unless to provide or obtain essential services.

Residents are still allowed to recreate near their home, including walking dogs, going for a walk or run, hiking, or riding a bicycle as long as they maintain six feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of their household.

Gov. Little said he is hopeful that most businesses will be able to reopen after April 30.

"Believe me, no one wants to get Idaho back to work more than me," he said. "Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there is an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then."

RELATED: Idaho governor extends coronavirus closures, stay-at-home order through end of April

RELATED: Kootenai County deputies warn Bayview bar violating 'stay-at-home' order