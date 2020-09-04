ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park is delaying its opening this year due to uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Gary Norton said on the Silverwood website that park leaders expect to announce a new opening date as they receive more information in the coming weeks.



Season passes that are not used by Sept. 27, 2020, will automatically roll over to the 2021 season, Silverwood said on its website. The expiration date for people who are unable to use their passes this season will be rolled over to Sept. 26, 2021.

Those who do use their season passes this summer will receive a special discounted rate if they choose to renew their passes in 2021.

Those who pre-purchased one or two-day tickets during the 2020 season will receive an additional day in 2021. If you have pre-purchased 3-day tickets for the 2020 season, and aren't able to use them this year, Silverwood will turn your tickets into a 2021 season pass.



"We appreciate the continued support of our loyal guests for over 30 years. Thank you for trusting us with your family’s special memories and for understanding as we navigate this crisis," owner Gary Norton wrote on the Silverwood website.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Silverwood at 208-683-3400 ext. 0 or email info@silverwoodthemepark.com.

