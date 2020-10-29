Shoshone County joins Kootenai, Boundary counties in 'red' COVID-19 risk level

The risk categories are determined by positivity rate, hospitalizations and the seven-day incidence rate.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District announced new COVID-19 risk levels for some of North Idaho’s five counties on Thursday.

Kootenai and Boundary counties will remain in the ‘red’ or substantial risk category. Shoshone County also moved into the ‘red’ risk category.

Bonner and Benewah Counties are in the ‘orange’ or moderate risk level.

According to the health district, each Thursday a team of their staff and a representative from Kootenai Health meet to determine the county risk categories for the district based on the Regional Gating Plan. They determine where each county is in terms of community transmission.

As of Thursday, Kootenai Health has 41 inpatients with COVID-19, of those 13 are in critical care. Panhandle Health District leaders said in the Spokane area, there are 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 19 of them are in critical care.

The health district said Kootenai Health has been operating at over 90 percent capacity for two weeks. They also have medical staff out due to illness and have been unable to fill open positions for traveling nurses.

The incidence rate for each county is determined by new cases per day over a seven-day period.

Here are the rates for each county:

Kootenai –49.8

Shoshone –39.9

Boundary –57.2

Bonner –14.1

Benewah – 15.4

Kootenai Health announced last Wednesday that it was 99 percent full. Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai and Boundary counties to its highest risk level, the "substantial" or red category, one day later.

Panhandle Health's board voted on the same day to end the mask mandate for all of Kootenai County, but Coeur d'Alene enacted one of its own at an emergency city council meeting held on Monday, Oct. 26.