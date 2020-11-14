Washington state nonprofit works to keep up amid increased needs during pandemic, holiday season

Children’s Home Society of Washington has found ways to help families amid the twin challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the pending holiday season.

COVID-19 has created a new normal for us all, as we work to find ways to navigate through the pandemic. Nonprofit organizations are having a hard time keeping up, some putting in overtime in order to meet the needs and serve the most vulnerable.

They’re doing so, despite major challenges related directly to the season and pandemic.

One organization making it work is Children’s Home Society of Washington.

“Families right now are really struggling, so there’s really not much you can think of that they don’t need,” said Dave Newell, president and CEO of Children’s Home Society of Washington.

According to Charity Navigator, since the pandemic hit, nonprofits have reported financial hardships, program cuts, and loss of staff, while they see an increase in demand.

“The need is actually probably the greatest I’ve seen in my career. Especially as we go into the fall and winter,” Newell said.

Children’s Home Society of Washington provides everything from adoption services and schooling, to food, clothing and essentials to children and families in need. The organization helps families in King, Pierce, Clark, Spokane, Walla Walla, Cowlitz, Chelan and Douglas counties.

COVID-19 forced them to close their facilities, but that hasn’t stopped them from collecting and distributing items to the most vulnerable.

“Essential items like diapers, and basic food supplies, clothing,” Newell said

With the needs growing, so did their ideas. Newell said the organization had to hop on the virtual train to keep up. But even then, families were missing out.

“One challenge we had was that the families didn’t have the technology they needed to be able to work with us," Newell said. "So we were able to give families computers, hotspots to those families who didn’t have very many resources to be able to work with us.”

They also beefed up their distributions through a no-contact model. Newell said donations from those who are able keeps them afloat. He said the public has been extremely generous.

“Anything that you can think of that a family needs right now, they need it badly. More than ever.”