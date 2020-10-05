SEATTLE — Starting May 18, visitors, passengers and workers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear a cloth face covering while in public spaces.

Last week, the airport announced it would require employees to wear face coverings, which were provided to workers back in April.

"This policy makes clear our commitment to public health, safety, and well-being," said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

The requirement will not apply to people who cannot medically tolerate a facial covering or small children.

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport tallies job losses as passenger traffic drastically drops

On Tuesday, Port of Seattle Commissioners will be briefed on the airport recovery plan.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the U.S., Sea-Tac Airport visits have dropped more than 90 percent. The airport says it now averages 3,800 visitors a day compared to the 50,000 it typically sees this time of year.

At Tuesday's meeting, the airport plans to present the FlyHealthy@SEA program, which is designed to "evolve customer's customer's expectations around health, cleanliness and physical distancing."

According to the briefing item, FlyHealthy@SEA will initially require changes at the airport in areas like security queues and seating spaces.

The airport says it will look at health initiatives, changes in public policies and customer feedback in hopes of restoring travelers' confidence.

In April, SeaTac was awarded $192 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the CARES Act. The money will be used to offset financial damage due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airport says it is working to determine how to best use the funds.

RELATED: Washington airports to receive $39.7 million in federal grants