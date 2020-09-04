NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will still release new material on Saturday even as cast members are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“SNL” is airing the remotely produced content Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, the network announced Thursday. NBC says “Weekend Update” news segment and other original content from cast members will be featured in the show elements.

The comedy sketch show tweeted a photo saying, "This Saturday #SNLAtHome." The cast is shown in isolation giving thumbs-up on a video call screenshot that's become so familiar for many amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Part of the pandemic's fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included “Saturday Night Live." Its last original episode aired March 7.

“SNL” is known for its guest hosts and musical artists, but NBC didn't immediately address whether anyone outside the show's cast would be be part of this Saturday's episode.

RELATED: Adam Sandler debuts 'Quarantine Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The show suffered a loss this week with the death of longtime veteran producer and music supervisor Hal Willner. He had not been diagnosed with COVID-19, but his symptoms were consistent with those caused by the coronavirus.

This Feb. 29, 2020 photo released by NBC shows Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. The show will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. NBC says the comedy sketch show will include include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

AP

The Associated Press contributed.