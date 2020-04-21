SPOKANE, Wash. — Amid a global pandemic that has impacted life here in Spokane and nationwide, it can sometimes be difficult to find glimmers of hope.

But, as Providence Health Care wrote on Twitter, there are many moments worth celebrating right now.

Caregivers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane were able to participate in a celebration for a patient who beat COVID-19 after what they called a "lengthy stay" in the hospital.

A video on Providence's Twitter for the Eastern Washington region shows dozens of Sacred Heart staff members, many of whom are wearing masks and scrubs, lining the hallways to cheer and clap for the man as he is discharged from the hospital.

At the end of the video, the patient is reunited with tearful family members who can hug him for what we can assume is the first time in a long time.

In the video, you can hear the song "Back Home" by Andy Grammer playing in the background.

The lyrics are very fitting for this man's victory over the virus: "And no matter where we go, we always find our way back home."

At last check, 15 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County among 59 total hospitalizations to date. Public health leaders, including Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, say the downward trend in local cases is encouraging.

Seventeen people have died during the outbreak among 313 positive coronavirus cases identified in Spokane County.

