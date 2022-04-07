Sacred Heart to study causes, potential relief for long-COVID

The project is part of the National Institute of Health's (NIH) Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inland Northwest residents suffering from long-term side effects of the virus have the opportunity to understand why symptoms persist in certain people and to get answers to alleviate those symptoms.

The Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) is leading a multi-state project across the Pacific Northwest to better understand long-COVID. The project is part of the National Institute of Health's (NIH) Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative.

Included in this study is Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where efforts to recruit patients for the study have begun.

“Providence Everett admitted the nation’s first known case of COVID-19 in early 2020, so we’ve been at this longer than any other health system,” Providence President and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips said in a statement. “We’ve seen hundreds of patients with long-term impacts of the disease. Providence’s participation in the RECOVER study, along with our incredible peers, will result in more information about the long-term effects of COVID, which will be incredibly helpful to our clinicians.”

In addition to Sacred Heart, Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and the University of Washington School of Medicine will recruit more than 900 patients throughout the Pacific Northwest over the next four years.

“ISB is honored to work with our scientific and clinical peers to better understand why so many individuals experience chronic conditions following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” ISB President Dr. Jim Heath, the principal investigator of the Northwest consortium, said in a statement. “This is something we have been studying and making some headway on over the past year, and we are very grateful to those individuals who are participating in our studies by giving both their time and blood.”