Sacred Heart, Holy Family hospitals postpone some surgeries due to influx of COVID patients

An influx of coronavirus patients has forced Providence Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals to start rescheduling some elective surgeries, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

“This action is directly related to conserving critical care beds and staff as we care for our highest numbers of patients with COVID-19 to date,” Providence officials said in the statement.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the hospitals will reschedule some elective surgeries and procedures. They will review each surgery and patient need on a case-by-case basis and work with patients to reschedule procedures, Providence said in a statement.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, as of Tuesday 126 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Spokane County, 102 of which are county residents.

On Nov. 25, Sacred Heart Chief Operating Officer Susan Stacey said they were seeing their “highest volumes” of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. At the time, 90 patients were hospitalized at Sacred Heart and Holy Family. Stacey said their hospitals were not full but they were preparing for an increase in hospitalizations.

Read Providence Health Care’s full statement below: