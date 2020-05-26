SPOKANE, Wash. — Marathons and road races might be on hold for now, but that's not going to stop the running community.

Negative Split, a company that hosts training groups, programs, and other running related events, is hosting a virtual run called Run Your Ash off. Participants will be challenged to run 40 miles in 10 days. To complete the race participants must complete 40 miles starting on their registration date and end 10 consecutive days later.

Run Your Ash off is to honor the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helen’s eruption.

Registration for the race started on May 18, the 40th anniversary of the eruption, and goes until May 31.To register go to n.split.com.

Registration cost $35 a person. Part of the proceeds goes towards supporting local businesses struggling due to the coronavirus. Anyone can sign up, there is no experience necessary.

You can sign up on your own or with a partner. On the website you will be able to track and keep up with your daily mileage.

When signing up you can nominate a local business and donate money in addition to your registration.

RELATED: Untold Stories: Tillie's teammates named workout after him for his work ethic

RELATED: Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021