Minnesota biker dies of COVID-19 after attending Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. — A Minnesota biker is the first to die of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in early August.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirms that the man who died was in his 60s, and had underlying conditions. MDH spokesman Doug Schultz says he was hospitalized in intensive care after returning from the rally, and did not survive.
Ehresmann told reporters Monday during the regular MDH call that at least 49 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected at Sturgis. As of Wednesday that number had increased to 50.
A survey of state health departments done by The Washington Post found at least 260 cases in 11 states have been tied directly to the Sturgis Rally, a 10-day event that drew an estimated 400,000 people to the tiny South Dakota town.