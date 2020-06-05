KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho began its phased approach for reopening the economy on Friday, with the return of retail stores and church gatherings that can maintain social distancing.

Stage two of Gov. Brad Little's reopening plan, set to run from May 16 to May 29, will allow restaurants, hair and nail salons, and gyms to reopen in Idaho, as long as they can safely meet protocols

Under stages one and two of the state's reopening plan, people traveling to Idaho from another state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who will be in the state for less than 14 days must self-quarantine for their entire visit.

This does not apply to people traveling to Idaho to perform an essential service or people who live in one state and travel to another for essential services.

The self-quarantine rule means that Washington residents are not allowed to travel to Idaho right now for outdoor recreation such as hiking and fishing. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office have asked out-of-state visitors at popular recreation areas to turn around and have handed out fliers to educate people about the rule.

There is, however, an end in sight. The quarantine rule will be discontinued for people entering Idaho during stage three of the governor's order, which is set to run from May 30 to June 12.

During this stage, gatherings of ten to 50 people would be allowed, as long as precautionary measures are observed. Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should continue to practice physical distancing, avoiding social situations where that is not possible.

Stage four is estimated to begin June 13 and would see the reopening of bars, theaters, and other venues, as well as gatherings of more than 50 people, with precautions in place. Work-from-home recommendations would also be lifted at that point, and visits to correctional facilities and senior living centers could resume.

Guidance on reopening businesses under stage two

Leaders with the Panhandle Health District also distributed additional guidance from the governor's office this week about Idaho's reopening during stage two.

Close contact services, such as salons, should maintain physical distancing of six feet between employees and workstations. Other measures suggested to protect employees include providing services by appointment only, and posting signs on doors that say customers who have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms must reschedule their appointment.

The guidance also suggests that these businesses should monitor employee health by screening for fever and other symptoms before every shift.

Under the governor's order, restaurants must limit occupancy to 50% of seating capacity or more to maintain six feet of physical distancing. Tables should also be limited to groups of six and spaced 10 feet apart.

Restaurants should also attempt to eliminate the use of waiting areas and lobbies, and keep bar top seating and playground areas closed.

Employees will be trained on cleaning and disinfection procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants are also urged to consider the requirement of cloth face coverings and gloves for all employees in close contact with guests.

Gyms and other recreational facilities are asked to space exercise equipment at least six feet apart or limit the use of equipment where this is not possible.

Other protocols should also be established to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including disinfecting equipment after each use and limiting the sharing of equipment among those who are not in the same household.

Gyms are also asked to consider special hours of operation that are exclusive to the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

More specific guidance for stages three and four will be distributed soon, health leaders say.

