Normally, there would be military services and full honors for those veterans who have passed.

But during the coronavius pandemic, all of that is on hold.

One family experiencing this lack of closure is that of 75-year-old Harold Adams, who has been known by his friends and family as "boomer" for as long as they can remember.

Adams was one of ten residents of the Spokane Veterans Home that have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Above all, I don't want him to just be a number in this terrible tragedy," Elaine Roach, a family member of Adams, said.

Family member of Adams spoke with KREM's Whitney Ward to remember him, and to talk about what they want people to remember about him.

Watch the full interview here

RELATED: 2 million have recovered from COVID-19 around the world

RELATED: Recent spike in Spokane Co. coronavirus cases due to 'cluster outbreak', health officials say

RELATED: Spokane restaurants, barbershops celebrate reopening as county moves to Phase 2