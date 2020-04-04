Key facts:

284 coronavirus deaths among 6,966 cases in Washington.

A total of 82,599 people have taken a coronavirus test in Washington. 8.4% of those tests have been positive, says state Department of Health.

Gov. Jay Inslee extended his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order for another month through May 4 to help slow the spread of the virus.

Read previous daily coronavirus updates from April 1-3

Saturday, April 4:

The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks within the next few weeks.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday, April 3:

11:30 p.m.

Stay Home, Stay Healthy

9:45 p.m.

KING 5's Joyce Taylor has an easy hack to make your own homemade face mask. Federal guidelines say everyone should wear a face-covering in public now. See this quick tutorial for ideas:

9 p.m.

Some Washington gun shops are staying open in defiance of Gov. Inslee's order

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman collected signatures on a petition to allow gun shops to stay open.

8:15 p.m.

Governor Jay Inslee is now mobilizing 200 Washington National Guard members to bring relief to food banks throughout the state.

7:30 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee cut millions from the state budget over the next three years, as state revenue is expected to dip in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under normal circumstances I would not veto bills that are good policy and smart investments over time, but simply put these are not normal times,” Inslee said.

6:15 p.m.

Amid national guidelines to wear a face-covering in public, you may be scrambling to find one. You can make your own without a sewing machine.

Supplies

A cotton handkerchief or tea towel

Two rubber bands or hair ties

Optional: a sewing needle and thread (or a sewing machine)

RELATED: How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine

5:20 p.m.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that Americans wear face masks or some sort of face-covering while in public to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, officials with Public Health Seattle & King County are offering additional guidance.

“Medical masks are needed for healthcare workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19. We need our healthcare workers to be able to safely continue providing their services during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health—Seattle & King County. “For the general public, homemade fabric masks, especially if well-made and fit, may provide some benefit.”

Duchin said since there are few studies available about the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19, they don't know for sure how useful cloth or other face masks might be.

4:50 p.m.

King County Metro and Sound Transit announced further reductions in service taking effect Monday, April 6. The reductions are a result of reduced ridership during the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, King County Metro will operate with about 37% fewer buses, 30% fewer transit operators, and 19% fewer service trips than typical weekday service, according to Metro officials.

Link light rail trains will run every 20 minutes versus every 14 minutes. Water taxi crews will operate one vessel for six roundtrip sailings per weekday and service on shuttles 773 and 775 are discontinued.

Learn more at King County Metro and Sound Transit.

4:08 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Health says a total of 284 people have died of coronavirus statewide as of Friday among 6,966 cases.

3:35 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars of spending in hopes of making a dent in the loss of state revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the state’s economy largely shut down.

Inslee vetoed nearly two dozen bills in their entirety, and more than 140 separate budget items in the state supplemental budget.

“We cannot sleepwalk our way through this fiscal crisis,” said Gov. Inslee during a news conference about the budget Friday. “I want people to know I share the pain of those decisions.”

The total savings over the next three years is $445 million. All of the veto letters state that circumstances “have changed dramatically” since the budget was approved by the Legislature last month.

3 p.m.

President Trump said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising the use of non-medical cloth face coverings as a "voluntary" measure to help protect yourself from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CDC said Friday according to recent studies, a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

CDC experts said this means the virus can be spread between people interacting in close proximity, such as speaking, coughing, or sneezing, even if those people are not showing symptoms.

For those reasons, the CDC said it's recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult, such as at the grocery store.

