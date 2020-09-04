SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

421 coronavirus deaths among 9,097cases in Washington

87,902 people in Washington have tested for coronavirus. That means 8.6% of the cases tested positive.

13 coronavirus deaths among 239 cases in Spokane County

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the cancellation of all in-person K-12 classes statewide for the remainder of the school year

Thursday, April 9

4:50 a.m.

The Spokane Regional Health district reports there are 239 coronavirus cases and 13 coronavirus related deaths in Spokane County.

2 a.m.

A new round of weekly jobless claims is due out Thursday morning and it's expected to be in the millions for the third consecutive week due to the coronavirus pandemic. But whether it will set a new record or land just below the one set last week depends on which economist you ask.

The report will be for claims ending the week of April 4. CNBC reports an additional 5.25 million are expected to have filed unemployment claims. USA TODAY reports that other economists put the number anywhere between 5.5 million and 7 million.

