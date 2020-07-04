SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Key Facts:

388 coronavirus deaths among 7,984 cases in Washington.

A total of 87,911 people have taken a coronavirus test in Washington. 8.6% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

12 coronavirus deaths among 222 cases in Spokane County

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the cancellation of all in-person K-12 classes statewide for the remainder of the school year

Tuesday, April 7

5:30 a.m.

Fred Meyer will start limiting how many customers are allowed in store at one time, Tuesday.

One customer will be allowed in store per 120 square feet, and stores will limit the number of customers to 50% of the building's calculated capacity, to allow for enough physical distance between people inside. They will allow 1 person per 120 square feet.

4:25 a.m.

REI said it will keep its 162 retail locations closed and furlough some of its roughly 14,000 employees without pay for 90 days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt much of the retail industry.

CEO Eric Artz announced the decision Monday in a blog post. He said he and the board of the company based in Washington state will go without compensation for six months. Other senior executives and corporate staff will see their pay cut.

The company said furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits during the 90 days.

On March 15, REI announced it was closing retail locations and putting employees on paid leave through April 15.

