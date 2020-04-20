Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.

Facts:

We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown

56 cases in Idaho Panhandle, with 52 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state. The order was extended through April 30.

12 p.m.

Panhandle Health District announced 56 coronavirus cases in the Panhandle area. Fifty-two of the cases are in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.

Sunday, April 19

In case you missed it, over 1,000 people gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol Building on Friday to protest Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order.

5:04 p.m.

The state released its daily batch of data on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho on Sunday evening. Statewide, there are now 1,581 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

