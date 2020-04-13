SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.
We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.
Key Facts:
- 27 deaths among 1,426 cases in Idaho
- 44 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little urges people to attend Easter Sunday services remotely, not in person
- Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.
Monday, April 13
5:30 a.m.
The Panhandle Health District is reporting 48 cases of the coronavirus and no deaths. Of those cases, 44 are located in Kootenai County, and 4 are in Bonner County.
