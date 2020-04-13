SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

See earlier updated from April 10 here.

Key Facts:

27 deaths among 1,426 cases in Idaho

44 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Idaho Gov. Brad Little urges people to attend Easter Sunday services remotely, not in person

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Monday, April 13

5:30 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District is reporting 48 cases of the coronavirus and no deaths. Of those cases, 44 are located in Kootenai County, and 4 are in Bonner County.

RELATED: Viewpoint: Gov. Little discusses his stay-at-home order and the fight against coronavirus in Idaho

RELATED: As Idaho makes some progress flattening the curve, Gov. Little mulls next step in stay-home order