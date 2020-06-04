The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Key Facts:

Ten deaths among 1,143 coronavirus cases in Idaho

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed 44 cases of coronavirus in North Idaho, with 42 in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.

We have an interactive map tracking total confirmed Idaho coronavirus cases.

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Monday, April 6

4:10 p.m. - Soft closures for all Idaho schools extended

On Monday afternoon, the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the current soft closures for Idaho schools until the end of the school year or when health officials say it is safe to return to in-person classes. If health officials do deem it safe, individual school districts would still need to make the decision to reopen schools themselves.

Washington also announced the cancellation of in-person classes at all K-12 schools through the remainder of the academic year.

9:02 a.m. Idaho National Guard helping out around the state

Members of the Idaho National Guard have been deployed to assist food banks and deliver supplies as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to grow.

6:00 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District confirms there are now 44 cases of the coronavirus in North Idaho. 42 of those cases are in Kootenai County, two are in Bonner County.

