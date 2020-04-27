Key facts:

19 COVID-19 deaths among 338 cases in Spokane County

11 new deaths and 202 new cases overall reported Sunday in Washington state.

TOTAL: 749 deaths and 13,521 overall cases in Washington.

175,477 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.7% of those cases have been positive.

Gov. Inslee announced on Friday "low-risk" construction can resume in Washington state, as long as safety procedures are followed.

Monday, April 27

The Inland COVID-19 Response Emergency Coordination Center reports there are 348 cases of the coronavirus in Spokane County, and 20 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in the US, Washington state

There were more than 965,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 206,000 deaths worldwide.

The global total of confirmed cases is 2.9 million.

There were 11 new deaths and 202 new COVID-19 cases overall Sunday in Washington state. According to the Department of Health, a total of 749 people have died among 13,521 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Garfield County is the only county without any cases of coronavirus.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

RELATED: Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

RELATED: Vegas quiet, California beaches packed as global COVID-19 cases close to 3 million