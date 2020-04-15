SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

541 coronavirus deaths among 10,694 cases in Washington.

Gov. Inslee ordered workplace protections for people at higher risk of a serious case of COVID-19

17 coronavirus deaths among 278 cases in Spokane County

Wednesday, April 14

5:45 a.m.

The Spokane Regional Health District reports there are 278 cases and 17 coronavirus related deaths in Spokane County.

Economic Impact Payments hit bank accounts

About 80 million Americans will have received Economic Impact Payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus checks, by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

If you don't see your money in your bank account by then, don't panic. The IRS launched a website that will allow Americans to track the status of the stimulus payment.

The "Get My Payment" tool will "provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them."

The IRS said the "Get My Payment" tool will also let eligible individuals submit bank information, if they haven't already, so they can get their payment quicker than waiting for a paper check in the mail.

2 House Democrats propose $2,000 per month stimulus

House Democrats Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have introduced legislation to give millions of Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic. The congressmen say the one-time, $1,200 stimulus going out to many Americans isn't good enough given skyrocketing unemployment.

Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month.

The payments would be guaranteed for six months and continue until the employment-to-population ratio for people age 16 and older is above 60%, the congressmen said.

