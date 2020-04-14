SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

446 coronavirus deaths among 9,608 cases in Washington

That's 25 more deaths and 511 more positive cases since Wednesday.

At least 88,044 people in Washington have been tested for coronavirus as of April 3, and 8.7% of the cases tested positive.

15 coronavirus deaths among 275 cases in Spokane County

Tuesday, April 14

5 a.m.

The Spokane Regional Health District reports there are 276 coronavirus cases, and 15 coronavirus related deaths in Spokane County.

80 million to receive stimulus checks by Wednesday

More than 80 million Americans should have their stimulus check deposited automatically into their bank accounts by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

The Treasury Department explained in a press release that those who filed 2019 or 2018 tax returns and received a refund using direct deposit should get their coronavirus stimulus payments this week.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you don't see your money in your bank account by then, don't panic.

Starting on Wednesday, the IRS will launch a new web tool that will show when people can expect their payment. The "Get My Payment" tool will "provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them."

The IRS said the "Get My Payment" tool will also let eligible individuals submit bank information, if they haven't already, so they can get their payment quicker than waiting for a paper check in the mail.

