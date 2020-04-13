SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

446 coronavirus deaths among 9,608 cases in Washington

That's 25 more deaths and 511 more positive cases since Wednesday.

At least 88,044 people in Washington have been tested for coronavirus as of April 3, and 8.7% of the cases tested positive.

14 coronavirus deaths among 251 cases in Spokane County

Monday, April 13

5 a.m.

The Spokane Regional Health District reports there are 274 cases and 14 coronavirus related deaths in Spokane County.

Boeing says it will resume limited operations on Monday

Boeing says it will call 2,500 workers back on Monday, April 13, to resume work on the KC46 tanker made in Everett, and the P-8 anti-submarine aircraft for the U.S. and other Navies in Renton.

Workers will also go back to work maintaining the grounded 737 MAX jets in Moses Lake and staff laboratories and other "critical customer needs," according to a statement from Boeing Friday evening.

The employees will be armed with masks and have to follow social distancing guidelines while on the job to help protect from the coronavirus.

Boeing's production was closed down on March 25 after a growing number of coronavirus cases statewide, along with one death attributed to the disease at the company's massive Everett factory.

