SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

372 coronavirus deaths among 8,384 cases in Washington

87,902 people in Washington have tested for coronavirus. That means 8.6% of the cases tested positive.

13 coronavirus deaths among 239 cases in Spokane County

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the cancellation of all in-person K-12 classes statewide for the remainder of the school year

Wednesday, April 8

10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 13 deaths among 239 positive cases of coronavirus in Spokane County. More than 40 people have been hospitalized and 15 are still receiving care.

5:30 a.m.

There are 13 coronavirus deaths and 227 coronavirus cases in Spokane County.

CDC may change guidelines for those exposed to the virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

The public health agency, in conjunction with the White House coronavirus task force, is considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. The person described the proposal on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

UW Medicine seeks volunteers for virus outbreak prediction app

As the U.S. deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are being sought nationwide to test a smartphone app with the hopes of turning it into a personal screener that could predict viral outbreaks.

UW Medicine in Seattle is recruiting 25,000 people across the country to download and use the Health and Injury Prediction and Prevention Using Complex Reasoning and Analytic Techniques Integrated on a Cellphone (HIPPOCRATIC) App. A three-year study into the app was initially started to track the outbreak of the flu.

The app will collect information from four groups of participants over two years. UW Medicine says people will be recruited for 12 weeks at a time and asked to record their symptoms daily. The study says questions may include:

How difficult was it to fall and stay asleep last night?

What best describes your activity level yesterday?

Do you have a sore throat?

Those who are interested can enroll here.

The latest COVID-19 numbers

The U.S. will likely reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning was 399,929, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,911 deaths, an increase of more than 1,900 than JHU reported a day earlier. There have been 22,539 recoveries.

For perspective, the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20 in Snohomish County. It took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases on March 27. Five days later, the U.S. had 200,000 cases on April 1. It took three more days to reach 300,000 on April 4. Four days later, it's expected to reach 400,000.

Worldwide, JHU reports 1.44 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 82,992 deaths and 307,819 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including death.

