SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners signed a letter on Tuesday asking state officials to allow the county to immediately move into Phase 2 of reopening.

This comes after Governor Jay Inslee announced new guidelines that allow Spokane County to apply for Phase 2 of his "Safe Start" reopening plan. If Spokane County's application is successful, that means restaurants, salons, camping, pet services, and small gatherings could be allowed.

Their request, with support from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, was sent to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman.

Providence and MultiCare, Spokane’s local hospital systems, also supported the request for a variance as they have the capacity and protective gear to handle a surge in coronavirus cases. The Spokane County Board of Health also voted to support moving into Phase 2.

“We have the ability to test, do case and contact investigations and protect high-risk populations. We feel we meet all the known criteria at this point and are ready and able to move into Phase 2,” the commissioners’ letter reads.

Read the full letter from the Board of Commissioners below:

