For the last 85 years, Spokane has been home to a unique agriculture event called the Junior Livestock Show.

It’s almost like the Super Bowl for kids who raise and grow animals, but this year, because of the coronavirus they could lose out on thousands of dollars.

“It’s a huge hit,” said auctioneer Jeff Stehr.

Most of the kids that partake in this showcase are the future of the farming industry.

Those who came before them sold their animals. Some even making enough money to pay for their college tuition.

“These kids have raised these animals for quite a few months and this was their big event,” Stehr explained. “Now they’re unable to have it.”

Everything from food expenses to veterinary bills runs through these kids when it comes to the livestock.

“By the time they get to showtime, they could have $2500 or more invested in this one animal,” Stehr said.

Stehr has now been the auctioneer at the show for the last 26 years and he’s seen first hand the kind of impact the show can have on someone’s life.

His father was in it back in the 50s, his children showed in the 90s, and every year he helps hundreds of kids sell their animals.

With the fairgrounds closed this year, the kids will only have a virtual event to show their animals. Which may not be enough to recoup their cost.

“I urge people to reach out to their local 4-H and FFA clubs to see if they have any animals for sale,” said Stehr. “If you don’t know who that might be, please contact the jr livestock office and we’ll try to redirect you in the right direction.”

If you're not interested in purchasing any of the meat, Jr. Livestock is also accepting donations.