Pullman police department asks families to celebrate Halloween at home

In guidelines released by the department Tuesday morning, families are asked to consider alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating.

PULLMAN, Wash — The Pullman Police Department released safety guidelines for Halloween Tuesday morning.

The department asks Pullman residents to rethink their holiday celebrations including trick-or-treating door-to-door, according to a release. They encourage families to celebrate from home.

If people would like to pass out candy, the police department would like asks people to let others know the old-fashioned way whether kids are welcome to come up to their door, by leaving their front porch lights on or off. The department also asks children to pick up the candy from a safe distance, on a porch step, or a separate table.

If families choose to go out Pullman police wants them to follow a few precautions:

Wear a cloth face covering. Add a cloth mask to your child's costume, and remember to mask up while escorting young children or distributing treats!

Avoid confined spaces by avoiding indoor parties and choosing safer outdoor activities.

Stick with members of your own household. Practice social distancing, and give at least 6 feet of space between groups.

Wash hands frequently, including before and after trick-or-treat activities. Avoid having children retrieve candy from communal bowls.

Have respect for those who may opt out of Halloween activities due to health and safety concerns. Only visit houses that have lights on, decorations on display, or have otherwise indicated participation.

Stay home if you have been sick, or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Social gatherings in Washington are limited to 10 people. In Pullman, people hosting and attending gatherings can face fines up to $350 if reprimanded by police.

The police department release does not mention guidelines for college students in the area. Washington State University has also not released guidelines for Halloween or the week surrounding it known to students as “Halloweek.”

As of Monday, 29 of the 55 new cases reported to Whitman County over the weekend were from people age 20-39 years old and 13 of the cases were people ages 0-19 years old.

Whitman County has also reported 13 outbreaks in the area. The biggest outbreak comes from WSU Greek Housing with 121 cases, another from WSU dorms with 34 cases.

More outbreaks are from long term care facilities in the county, a school, and an unnamed facility.