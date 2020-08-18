Pullman businesses anticipate financial hit with WSU football cancellation

Pullman business plans are much different from other cities. They depend on cougar football, along with other major WSU events.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman businesses are bracing for a much quieter fall this year as the Pac-12 football season is postponed to next year.

This has many Pullman businesses wondering how they are going to survive without the revenue from Washington State University football games.

"The football season is absolutely the bread and butter of Pullman's tourism season," Executive Director of Pullman Chamber of Commerce Marie Dymkoski said.

According to Dymkoski, Pullman business plans are much different from other cities. They depend on cougar football, along with other major WSU events.

"Businesses look forward to Mom's Weekend in March and April to bring in some dollars to tide them over to graduation to tide them over into the summer," Dymkoski said. "Then that football season is what keeps many of our businesses afloat."

Without cougar football, many Pullman business will feel the impacts. Dymkoski said the hospitality industry will be hit the hardest.

Downtown Pullman's State Inn is under new ownership and management as of June.

"It's slightly devastating, it's taking quite a hit on the hotel," Manager Dawn Evans said.

She said they were counting on cougar football to get the business off on a strong start.

"Each day we're probably bringing in about two to five cancellations a day," Evans said. "A lot of them are being sympathetic--many of them are devastated they have to cancel because there is not football."

The Chamber of Commerce is working to find grants that can help businesses get by.

"Every little bit helps," Dymkoski said.

There is a way for cougar nation to support Pullman businesses. A couple of cougar alumni created a website that lists all the businesses in Pullman you can purchase gift cards from.

According to the website creators, traffic to the site is already seeing an increase since the Pac-12 announcement.