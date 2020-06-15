KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Roughly three months after closing to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, libraries in North Idaho's Community Library Network finally opened their doors on Monday.

The move came following Idaho's advancement to the fourth stage of the state's plan to reopen its economy, which took effect on Saturday. Under stage four guidelines, gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed provided social distancing measures are met.

"This is so exciting," said Nick Madsen, an emerging technology librarian at the Hayden Library. "Now being able to get back to being able to offer so many of the services we weren't able to do during the closure is really exciting."

The Community Library Network is comprised of seven libraries across Kootenai and Shoshone Counties, including the Post Falls, Hayden, and Rathdrum libraries. The Network serves over 68,000 members and offered nearly 3,000 programs in 2019.

A librarian at the Hayden Library

Taylor Viydo

Jessica Bowman, the manager of the Hayden Library, said that the easing of restrictions on gathering sizes allowed the library to reopen on Monday.

"This morning it was a little bit crazy. It's nice to see the members back," she said. "Everybody was so thankful to come back in to the library."

While Coeur d'Alene's public library (which is unaffiliated with the Community Library Network) was previously able to open with limited capacity, the CLN opted to reopen its locations once Idaho entered stage four of the state's reopening plan. Bowman noted that the Hayden Library alone is home to roughly 40 staff members, so attempting to reopen early would have been difficult.

"We're a public library. So without the public, what are we?" an excited Bowman said.

After closing in Mid-March, the CLN offered curbside deliveries for members who had placed holds on books or other materials. Two weeks ago, the Hayden Library began offering appointments for members who wished to use computers. The library averaged 75 appointments a day, Bowman said, noting the facility's importance for community members without internet access at home.

"For a lot of people, this is where they socialize," she said. "This is where they come every day. We're the smiling faces that they connect with."

Similar to some restaurants and other public places, the Hayden Library has installed clear plastic dividers between librarians and members of the public at check out stands. Additional social distancing measures include spaced out computers and available sanitizing wipes for those who need them.

Library staff are required to wear facemasks. Face coverings are not mandatory for members of the public, Bowman said, but are strongly encouraged.

While overall capacity isn't being limited at the Hayden Library, meeting rooms will remain closed and study room capacity will be capped for now.

Bowman added that children's reading programs will remain online and adult programs are on hiatus. During the pandemic, library staff began conducting online story-time events and providing "grab and go" activity and craft kits for parents to pick up for their children.

"So much of what the library does is about community," said Madsen, who noted that thousands of members often take part in programs offered by CLN.

The open of the libraries was also coincidentally timed with summer break beginning and at-home school work ending for many North Idaho students.

"A lot of the time, the library becomes part of the new normal for folks," Madsen said.