Providence sets up outdoor coronavirus testing amid rising demand

Walk-ups are available all week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but people must be screened before they are tested.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus testing locations have been hit with people rushing in to check on their health, and the demand has forced locations in Spokane to adjust.

New protocols by Providence Health Care went into place Tuesday that placed a white tent outside of their buildings.

For the foreseeable future, this is how Providence conduct all of their coronavirus testings in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 even more.

“Even if they need swabbing, it can be completed outdoors, and sometimes they don't need to enter the building if it's not necessary,” explained Dr. Michael Ravelo, who serves as the lead physician for Providence Urgent Cares.

The tents don’t represent an increase in testing capacity, but instead, a change in the process

The idea is to protect other patients who visit urgent cares with other needs. This way, they don’t have to interact or be in the same building with people who are potential carriers of the virus.

Dr. Ravelo believes that what they’re doing now will be more beneficial for all parties involved.

“If someone has a sprained ankle or something that is non-respiratory, we are fully capable of seeing them without having to cross paths with someone who may be having respiratory issues,” said Ravelo. “The tents actually play a great role in that because we also have somebody outside screening and directing where these patients are going to go and that way there is no confusion.”

Just because someone shows up to the tent, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll make it inside. Screeners are waiting for patients who then use their medical judgment to see if there is a reasonable cause for testing. This includes symptoms such as high fever, trouble with breathing, and a serious cough.