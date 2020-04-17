SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence ExpressCare is launching a pilot program for rapid COVID-19 testing of those at greater risk of contracting the virus.

Testing will take place at Providence ExpressCare located at 9027 N. Indian Trail Road in Spokane beginning on Friday. The rapid test is available to health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients by appointment only.

The testing is not available for the general public. People who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and are not part of the above groups should rely on community testing available at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds.

Providence ExpressCare will be able to deliver a positive test result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes using the Abbott ID-NOW COVID-19 test.

In order to schedule a testing appointment, patients first need to initiate a virtual visit with a Providence ExpressCare provider. During the visit, they will be screened based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines to determine if testing is warranted.

If a patient meets the criteria for testing, the virtual provider will schedule them for an in-person test at the ExpressCare clinic. Testing will be conducted curbside with the patient remaining in their vehicle.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be provided appropriate treatment and education for managing the virus at home. Those who need a higher level of care will be referred to an appropriate setting.

Symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Other people have reported stomach discomfort, and losing their senses of taste and smell.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days after being exposed.

