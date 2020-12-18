Providence transplant doctor will receive first COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane County

A livestream of the process from a Providence Health Care clinic in Spokane will be available to watch on the KREM 2 YouTube page and in this story at 5:45 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A health care worker with Providence will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Spokane County on Friday morning.

Becky Nappi, chief mission officer for Sacred Heart Medical Center, will provide an opening reflection. Executive Vice President and Regional Chief Executive Elaine Couture will then administer the vaccine to Dr. Okechukwu Ojogho, a Providence transplant physician.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District said 3,900 Pfizer vaccines would be in Spokane County during the first week of availability. A spokesperson for Providence confirmed on Wednesday that the company received just under 4,000 doses of the vaccine.