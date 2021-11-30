Protesters gather near Finch Elementary to support principal who didn't comply with mask mandate

District leadership was informed of “a few staff members and administrator” at the school chose not to adhere to the Governor’s mask mandate.

SPOKANE, Wash — About 50 protesters have gathered across the street from Finch Elementary School in Spokane on Tuesday after the school principal protested the government-issued mask mandate.

The walkout occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when the principal and other staff members refused to comply with the mask mandate.

The protesters are holding handmade signs that say, 'Honk 4 Freedom', 'My Child My Choice', 'I Will Not Comply' and more. A few were also waving American flags.

SPS Spokesperson Sandra Jarrad said district leadership was informed of “a few staff members and administrator” at the school who chose not to adhere to the Governor’s mask mandate.

“SPS’s district staff quickly addressed the incident, with limited impact to classroom and school environment,” Jarrad said in a statement. “Although we respect the varying opinions that exist regarding masks, we are required to follow the mandate and have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the situation is addressed.”

The day after the initial protest, Principal Shane O'Doherty sent KREM 2 the following letter about what happened and his decision not to wear a mask:

First, it is true, I chose not to wear a mask on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, but I chose to put one on when directed, and then was subsequently escorted out of the building. This situation is not yet resolved, so that is all I can say at this time regarding the nature of what I perceived to be a peaceful protest.

Second, but most importantly, I am truly sorry if my actions on Tuesday resulted in confusion or anger for anyone, especially after Finch Elementary was thrust into the media. I love my job as an educator and my choice to participate in this peaceful protest stems from my passion to help young people grow into great people. Due to the nature of the media reports, I felt it necessary to share with you my reasons for demonstrating my passion through my actions.

I cannot stress enough that I am very concerned for our young people, their education, and their social and emotional well-being. I strongly believe our students are being negatively impacted by wearing masks on each of these levels.

He continued, students are literally hiding behind masks, usually with a hood over their head. We can’t see the nuances they are expressing on their face. It is nearly impossible to pick up on the cues they give us because we can’t even see them.

More importantly, they can’t see us and our smiles. Yes, it may sound funny, but it is about smiles! The power of a smile is widely known and can make a person’s day. This quick non-verbal can help relieve stress and increase connection. We need to connect with our students if we are going to improve their social and emotional health. I see it daily that masks are preventing us from making these critical non-verbal connections.

He continued to say he believed face-to-face connection and the well-being are both important.